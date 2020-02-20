Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence speaks at Rensselaer County Jail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence is holding a press conference at the Rensselaer County Jail.

The appearance of acting ICE Director Albence comes as law enforcement continues to push for changes to the state’s Green Light Law. The measure blocks Sheriff’s Departments from sharing data from the Department of Motor Vehicles with federal agencies.

Supporters of the law say that the Department of Homeland Security and ICE already have access to DMV records through warrants in criminal cases. They do not need unfettered access to New Yorkers’ data, they say.

Albence’s news conference starts at 11 a.m., streamed from Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo’s office. A protest started outside the jail at 10 a.m.

The coalition says that Russo is one of only 75 sheriffs in the country to collaborate with ICE’s 287g program.