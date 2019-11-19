Syracuse Police Department holds press conference regarding recent incidents on Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding the recent incidents that have happened on the campus of Syracuse University. In attendance were representatives from Syracuse University, the Syracuse Police Department, New York State Police, and the FBI.
You can click the player above to watch the entire press conference.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Elmira man arrested for carrying a loaded handgun
- Milling set to begin soon on I-86 near Corning
- Mazda recalls vehicles to replace Takata airbag inflators
- Cottage cheese recalled due to possible plastic, metal contamination
- USPS ‘Operation Santa’ is underway
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9