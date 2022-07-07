ELMIRA, NY (WETM)-Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Clemens Center Parkway due to a water main break.

Happening a little bit ago, both lanes of the Clemens Center Parkway between East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue are closed as crews attempt to fix it.

18 News reached out to the Elmira Water Board for answers as to what caused it and how long it could take to repair it, but have not yet heard back. We will continue to follow the water main break and bring you the latest details when they are made available to us.