Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Committee announces 2020 Debra Harrington Scholarship Fund

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)– For many years, the Business and Education Committee of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce has offered a $1,000 scholarship, which can only be applied towards higher learning expenses, to high school seniors in the Bradford, Odessa-Montour, and Watkins Glen schools, and home school students in the respective districts.

This year the scholarship program has been formally named in honor of Debra Harrington: a mom, wife, daughter, friend, and a passionate advocate for leadership development and enhanced educational programs for students.

Deb was a member of the Chamber’s Business and Education Committee. She was also a member of the team that founded the iLead Class at Watkins Glen High School, and SPARK! Regional Leadership Summit.

She was a huge supporter of, and beloved volunteer for, the Chamber’s Annual Business Expo. Deb served for several years on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, and the Board of Education at the Odessa-Montour Central School District. Through all of these commitments, Deb made it abundantly clear that her involvement with the high school and its students was her primary passion.

Remarked Rebekah Carroll, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, “Because of her involvement, and as way to keep Deb, her memory, and her passion alive, we are all honored to name this scholarship in her memory.”

Applicants are asked to identify an opportunity to improve the quality of life for Schuyler County residents and make recommendations for how that can be accomplished.

To apply, students must complete an application form available at the Chamber’s website, and submit a 1,000-2,000 word essay on the chosen topic.

Once the application deadline has been reached, three final candidates will be invited to present their essays to the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Education Committee after which that committee will select the scholarship winner.

Completed applications and accompanying responses must be emailed as PDF files by April 30, 2020 to Liz Salamendra at liz@watkinsglenchamber.com.

Questions about this opportunity can also be emailed to Ms. Salamendra using the same address. Additional scholarship details, and the application, can be found at:https://www.watkinsglenchamber.com/chamber-info/committees/business-and-education.