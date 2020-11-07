Watkins Glen Central School District extending remote learning

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The superintendent of Watkins Glen Central School District is extending remote learning for students and staff.

A letter dated today to parents and guardians and also on the school’s website states that school officials received word of another elementary student testing positive for COVID-19.

The letter also stating due to the student not being in the school at the time, there is no need for contact tracing.

According to Superintendent Greg Kelahan, increases of non-quarantine staff absences will impact the ability to operate.

The shortened week due to parent conferences Tuesday and Veterans day on Wednesday has prompted him to have students remain on remote learning through Friday, November 13th.

