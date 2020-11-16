Watkins Glen Central School District students return to hybrid model learning

(WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.) – Students of the Watkins Glen Central School District will return to hybrid model learning starting Monday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Greg Kelahan stated staff members have been released from quarantine, which provides enough staffing to provide on-site instruction in a hybrid model.

Kelahan also stated he has consulted with the Schuyler County Public Health Office before making any decisions.

School officials are prepared to move back to the hybrid model Monday, November 16, 2020, with the following schedule- Blue Cohort students in the school building Monday and Tuesday, and Maroon Cohort students in the school building Thursday and Friday.