Watkins Glen Central School District students return to hybrid model learning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.) – Students of the Watkins Glen Central School District will return to hybrid model learning starting Monday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Greg Kelahan stated staff members have been released from quarantine, which provides enough staffing to provide on-site instruction in a hybrid model.

Kelahan also stated he has consulted with the Schuyler County Public Health Office before making any decisions.

School officials are prepared to move back to the hybrid model Monday, November 16, 2020, with the following schedule- Blue Cohort students in the school building Monday and Tuesday, and Maroon Cohort students in the school building Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now