The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce and CSS Workforce New York hosted Schuyler County’s first job fair today at the Seneca Lakes Events Center.

Attendees had the chance to meet with prospective companies looking to fill full-time and part-time job positions in the local area.

The Chamber’s Executive Director, Nigar Hale, said that the event was a great opportunity for companies and prospective candidates.

“We were so pleased with the number of businesses that came out today,” said Hale. “We had 30 plus businesses, we had close to 75 people come throughout the afternoon,” she added. “I think what’s indicative of what we’re facing these days is with workforce issues, I think today was a similar thing: we would’ve loved to have seen three or four times that number come through,” Hale concluded.

Organizers said the Chamber plans to host another job fair in the future at a larger venue in Schuyler County.