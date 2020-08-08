MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Schuyler County Historical Society’s Watkins Glen History Walks continue in August and September. Schuyler County history experts will lead the walks on Saturdays Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 and on Sundays Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. Walk leaders will include Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson, Village of Burdett Historian Marty Evans and Historical Society Board President Jean Hubsch.

The free, one-hour walks are enjoyed by visitors and local residents. Participants are asked to meet at the Seneca Harbor Park Pier at 10 a.m. The walks are conducted rain or shine. Masks will be required.

For more information, call the Historical Society at (607) 535-9741.