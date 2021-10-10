WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins glen-Montour rotary club relaunched their annual antique show after canceling their march rendition of the event due to Covid-19.

“Normally our antique show was held in March, but because of the pandemic, we’ve had to be a little bit more creative and did not have it in the past two years, so this was kind of a way of us getting back in the business, to see if this would work in the fall,” said Judy Philips, President, Watkins Glen Montour Rotary

Watkins Glen Montour Antique Show 2021

Tourists, vendors and, Watkins Glen and Montour residents filled the room to search for classic items that could bring up an exciting pass time and ultimately would be worth holding on to.

Watkins Glen Montour Antique Show 2021

“For over 20 years. It’s one of our ways of raising funds to support our community events,” said Phillips

Phillips shared it’s fun to see a childhood treasure transform into an antique.

The Watkins Glen Montour Rotary club hopes to return to its original antique show schedule shortly.