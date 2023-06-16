WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen is gearing up for its Waterfront Festival June 17.

In Watkins Glen, you’ll see plenty of boats on Seneca Lake, but the boats might look a little different for the town’s Cardboat Boat Regatta. Cardboard boats strung together with duct tape, glue and other items will take center stage at the Waterfront Festival. Thirty boats are set to hit Seneca Lake, but more are likely to join as the day progresses. The festival takes place at Seneca Harbor Park from eleven to eight. For those looking to come out, there are a few things you should know.



When I asked mayor Laurie DeNardo where visitors can park, this was her response: “Anywhere they can. Side streets are open, there’s no ticketing on the side streets. The park itself here is going to be blocked off for cardboard boats and vendors. It’s a lot of fun, we have a lot for families, a lot of stuff for kids this year. So come on out.”



Kelly Miller, Co-Chair of the Waterfront Festival, shared the importance of community. “We couldn’t do this festival without our local community. The donations we receive from our local businesses just help us out immensely.”



For both, discussing the event brought back so many memories. Mayor Denardo noted “My favorite memory, probably one of them, was the year I built a boat with my bowling team and we didn’t sink.”



Miller shared a special moment between a father and daughter a few years back. “There was a little girl that was in a boat and it was sinking and dad was like ‘We’re not continuing on’ and she was like ‘We’re continuing on’ and dad swam behind her the whole time.”



Food, crafts, vendors and children’s activities will be happening all day long. so, be sure to come out.