Watkins Glen School District is going full remote after one staff member and student test positive for COVID

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen School Central District is going remote after two members of the district tested positive for COVID.

According to the district’s Facebook page, school officials were notified that one staff member in the Elementary School and one student in the High School.

Additionally, Through contact tracing by the Schuyler County Public Health Office, 11 additional staff members have been identified for quarantine this week.

Staff of Watkins Glen School Central District have contacted parents about the new school schedule that is set to take place.

To provide the safest possible environment, we will need to move to a remote instruction model for this entire week. All instructions will be provided to students at home this week. We are scheduled to return to on-site instruction on Monday, November 9th. Watkins Glen School District

Families that have already signed up for free lunches and home deliveries will receive their 5 days’ worth of meals as usual on Wednesday, November 4th. However, families in the blue (Monday & Tuesday) cohort can receive two days’ worth of meals this week, Monday afternoon (11/1). This would be to make up for the meals students would have had this week at school. Please call Rob Cole at 607-535-3214 before 9:00 AM Monday, November 1st, in order to have two days worth of meals sent your home on November 1st. For students in the Maroon (Thursday & Friday) Cohort, please call before the end of the day Tuesday, in order to have those meals added to the Wednesday delivery.

If you want to be added to the permanent home meal delivery system, to receive school meals when your child is not in school, please use the web link to the virtual meal sign up.