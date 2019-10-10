Watkins Glen State Park reopens trail

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- Trails were added and reopened today at two Finger Lakes State Parks.

Hikers in the Finger Lakes Region have more places to explore, with a long-closed trail at Watkins Glen State Park restored and reopened, and an expanded trail network added to the Allan H. Treman State Marine Park on Cayuga Lake near Ithaca.

“These projects are another example of the commitment made by Governor Andrew Cuomo under the NY Parks 2020 initiative to make our state parks second to none,” said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

The new trail will also allow visitors access to the park when the gorge trail is closed for safety reasons during the winter.