WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Tinsel and Lights is coming to the Village of Waverly next week and the Waverly Police Department has announced some road closures for residents to be aware of before the festival.

According to the Waverly Police Department, Tinsel and Lights will be on Friday, Dec. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the following streets will be closed off during that time:

Broad Street from Clark Street to Pennsylvania Avenue

Park Avenue from Broad Street to De Pumpo Lane

Fulton Street will close between the railroad tracks and Elizabeth Street

Waverly Street from Broad Street to Elizabeth Street

Waverly Police ask that all personal vehicles be removed from these areas before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, to allow time to set up. Police say that areas are expected to reopen after the festival around 8:30 p.m.

Parking will be available behind Becky’s Diner and the VFW, along with the lots underneath the Howard Street overpass. Additional parking will be available throughout the village streets; police ask that drivers not block sidewalks and driveways when parking.