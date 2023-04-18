WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A person of interest has been found and arrested in connection to a burglary that took place back in February of 2022, police say.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Dylan A. Bacon, of Avoca, New York, was arrested on Monday, April 17, after multiple tips were given to the sheriff’s office about his identity and location.

Bacon was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, a class B Felony and Petit Larceny.

Police allege that Bacon entered a retail property and forcibly stole property from another while using or threatening the use of a weapon.

Police say that Bacon was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.