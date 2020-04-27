Wayne County reports 1st COVID-19 death

by: WROC Staff

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County Public Health officials confirmed that a Wayne County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in an area hospital.

This individual was in their 60s, and was facing multiple underlying serious health conditions prior to testing positive.

Currently, there have been 68 positive cases of coronavirus in Wayne County. At this time, 44 of the 68 confirmed cases have resolved (recovered). The country has received 1035 processed tests results, with 967 of those results being negative.

The 68 Wayne County individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:

  • 2 Female/Males under the age of 10
  • 9 Females/Males in their 20s
  • 11 Females/Males in their 30s
  • 7 Females/Males in his 40s
  • 15 Females/Males in their 50s
  • 12 Females/Males in their 60s
  • 11 Females/Males in their 70s
  • 1 Female/male in their 80s

