‘We need a concrete plan:’ Schumer on extension of U.S.-Canada border closure

United States Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer visits Massena, New York on May 5 to discuss the Northern Border reopening

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Top lawmakers are continuing to respond to the extension of the Northern Border closure.

This includes U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Senator Schumer released the following statement on June 18, 2021 after the extension was announced.

“Instead of endless delays and confusion, we need a concrete plan, based on science and facts, to reopen the northern border for vaccinated individuals. I’ll continue to work with stakeholders on both sides of the border and won’t rest until the norther border is safely and effectively opened for vaccinated New Yorkers.” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border to non-essential travel was again extended on Friday, June 18, 2021. The border was first closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.