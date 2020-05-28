Week-long road closures expected in Bath and surrounding areas

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A week-long road closure to all traffic beginning June 8 in the Bath, Thurston and Savona area has been announced by the Steuben County Public Works Department.



The June 8-12 closure includes County Route 12 between Savona-Thurston Road and West Lamoka Avenue on Town line Road in the towns of Bath and Thurston.



The Eagle Valley Road/Grove Street intersection in the Village of Savona also will be closed from June 8-12.



The roads will be closed for B & H Rail Corporation to upgrade railroad signals and rehabilitate the grade crossing surface at the municipal boundary between the towns of Savona and Bath.



B & H Rail will post the offsite detour routes using county routes 12 and 333 and State Route 415.