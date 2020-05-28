Breaking News
Waupaca Foundry in Lawrenceville closing

Week-long road closures expected in Bath and surrounding areas

News
Posted: / Updated:

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- A week-long road closure to all traffic beginning June 8 in the Bath, Thurston and Savona area has been announced by the Steuben County Public Works Department.

The June 8-12 closure includes County Route 12 between Savona-Thurston Road and West Lamoka Avenue on Town line Road in the towns of Bath and Thurston.

The Eagle Valley Road/Grove Street intersection in the Village of Savona also will be closed from June 8-12.

The roads will be closed for B & H Rail Corporation to upgrade railroad signals and rehabilitate the grade crossing surface at the municipal boundary between the towns of Savona and Bath.

B & H Rail will post the offsite detour routes using county routes 12 and 333 and State Route 415.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now