Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is temporarily changing its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new store hours come just four days removed from Wegmans announcing it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

  • All Market Café seating areas
  • All in-store Pubs
  • Select Burger Bars
  • Amore
  • Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

There is currently a two item purchase limit on:

  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Medication
  • Diapers
  • Packaged Breads & Rolls
  • Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Household Cleaners
  • Eggs
  • Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes
  • Frozen Vegetables
  • Boxed Cereal
  • Canned & Packaged Fruit
  • Canned Meat & Beans
  • Canned Seafood
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Flour or Corn Meal
  • Hot Cereal
  • Juices
  • Packaged Dinners & Entrees
  • Packaged Milk
  • Packaged Pasta
  • Pasta Sauce
  • Peanut & Other Nut Butters
  • Rice
  • Soups
  • Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup
  • Water
  • Allergy Medications
  • Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps
  • Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers
  • Cold & Sinus Items
  • Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs
  • Feminine Hygiene Items
  • First Aid Items
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Herbal Supplements
  • Homeopathic Items
  • Incontinence Items
  • Mouthwash
  • Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)
  • Pain Relief Items
  • Shaving Items
  • Sports Medicine Items
  • Stomach Relief Items
  • Toothpaste
  • Vitamins
  • Bacon
  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Ground Meat
  • Ham
  • Lamb
  • Pork
  • Sausage
  • Turkey
  • Veal
  • Bath Tissue
  • Facial Tissue
  • Paper Towels
  • Bananas (bunches)
  • Grapes
  • Carrots
  • Potatoes

