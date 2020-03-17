Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is temporarily changing its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new store hours come just four days removed from Wegmans announcing it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day.

Wegmans is also temporarily closing:

All Market Café seating areas

All in-store Pubs

Select Burger Bars

Amore

Next Door

Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

There is currently a two item purchase limit on:

Baby Wipes

Baby Medication

Diapers

Packaged Breads & Rolls

Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters

Disinfecting Wipes

Household Cleaners

Eggs

Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes

Frozen Vegetables

Boxed Cereal

Canned & Packaged Fruit

Canned Meat & Beans

Canned Seafood

Canned Vegetables

Flour or Corn Meal

Hot Cereal

Juices

Packaged Dinners & Entrees

Packaged Milk

Packaged Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Peanut & Other Nut Butters

Rice

Soups

Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup

Water

Allergy Medications

Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps

Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers

Cold & Sinus Items

Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs

Feminine Hygiene Items

First Aid Items

Hand Sanitizers

Herbal Supplements

Homeopathic Items

Incontinence Items

Mouthwash

Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)

Pain Relief Items

Shaving Items

Sports Medicine Items

Stomach Relief Items

Toothpaste

Vitamins

Bacon

Beef

Chicken

Ground Meat

Ham

Lamb

Pork

Sausage

Turkey

Veal

Bath Tissue

Facial Tissue

Paper Towels

Bananas (bunches)

Grapes

Carrots

Potatoes

