ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued an alert about potential double charges for some customers who made recent purchases using credit cards.
Wegmans said customers who made credit card purchases in stores or online on August 16 may have been charged twice. The issue did not apply to debit card and EBT purchases.
According to Wegmans, the company is working with its processor to reverse the double charges.
Read the statement from Wegmans
We recently identified an issue with credit card transactions processed on August 16th for both in-store and online orders. Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected. We are working with our processor to reverse the charges. Customers will see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days depending on their bank or issuer.