N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) announced that its partnership with Intuition Robotics found that AI companionship reduces loneliness in older adults by 95%.

Loneliness has always been a concern for the elderly, but the pandemic made the issue worse. NYSOFA is exploring the use of AI companionship to combat loneliness, improve health and wellness, and support aging-in-place. NYSOFA worked with local offices for the aging to find older adults who would benefit the most from AI companionship to test its effectiveness. Since last spring, NYSOFA has placed an AI companion called “ElliQ” in the homes of over 800 older New Yorkers.

NYSOFA describes ElliQ as “the first-ever proactive and empathetic AI companion.” According to ElliQ’s website, the device is voice-activated and works by plugging it in and entering a Wi-Fi password. ElliQ was designed to offer support and engagement when an older adult’s caregivers and loved ones aren’t around.

“We had high hopes for the efficacy of ElliQ, but the results that we’re seeing are truly exceeding our expectations,” said Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. “The data speaks for itself, and the stories that we’re hearing from case managers and clients around the state have been nothing short of unbelievable. To see the impact this technology is making on the lives of our community members is incredibly moving and we can’t wait to see this program continue to grow.”

Of the over 800 older adults using ElliQ, 95% reported that they found the AI companionship helpful in reducing their loneliness. NYSOFA found that ElliQ users throughout the state were consistently using the AI companion numerous times throughout the day. On average, the users were interacting with ElliQ over 30 times per day, six days out of the week.

Intuition Robotics has added new features over the past year to keep older adults active, connected, and engaged. ElliQ offers AI generative painting, mindfulness exercises, memoir recording, and more. ElliQ can also do health assessments, make calls to loved ones, and have conversations with the user.

To learn more about ElliQ and its features, visit elliq.com. To learn more about the Office for the Aging’s work, visit NYSODA’s website. NYSOFA’s website also has resources for older adults and their caregivers.