Albany named 5th most supernatural city in New York

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region residents looking to experience the paranormal need look no further than Albany. The city is the fifth most supernatural location in the state, according to GreatLakesStakes.com.

With 93 ghost or UFO sightings, Albany beat out Schenectady which had 46 sightings. Schenectady was number 9 on the list. A total of 7,533 sightings in the top 10 locations helped New York get into 5th position for the most supernatural states nationwide.

Ghost sightings for GreatLakesStakes report were gathered from GhostsofAmerica.com. The last recorded ghost sighting for Albany happened in 2008 on the UAlbany Uptown Campus. The report detailed the events of the encounter with a disembodied male voice.

“I was near the entrance but far enough away where I usually didn’t feel anything, but this was a strong chilled feeling. Then all the sudden I heard a panicked male voice, ‘Is somebody there? Can somebody help me?’ I got up and did a quick look. No one was there.”

Gary Robusto, the founder of Tri-City New York Paranormal Society, has been investigating paranormal activity for 25 years. He said he’s not surprised Albany made it into the top ten most supernatural cities in the state. He said Albany’s deep historical roots, energy, proximity to water (the Hudson River), and open-mindedness of residents all come together to create an ideal location.

Robusto also believes ghost hunting shows like “Ghost Hunters” and “Kindred Spirits” have opened the door to having conversations about paranormal experiences. He said people are more likely to share stories than they used to be.

Top 10 supernatural cities in New York

City Supernatural sightings 1 New York City 867 2 Rochester 158 3 Buffalo 149 4 Syracuse 106 5 Albany 93 6 Staten Island 77 7 Binghamton 67 8 Utica 52 9 Schenectady 46 10 Newark Valley 39

Tri-City New York Paranormal Society used to be headquartered at Ten Broeck Mansion, the same place Robusto said he had one of his most memorable paranormal experiences. Robusto said he was pushed in the chair he was sitting in during a table-tipping session using electronic voice phenomena at the mansion. “That was intense,” he said. “Stuff like that doesn’t happen.”

California and Texas top the list for the number of extraterrestrial encounters, and supernatural sightings. There were 15,072 UFO encounters in California and 7,382 supernatural sightings in Texas. But it’s Maine where people Maine have the best chance of seeing into the unknown.

Top 10 supernatural states

Rank State UFO Sightings Ghost Sightings Sightings of the Supernatural 1 California 15,072 6,973 22,045 2 Texas 5,631 7,382 13,013 3 Florida 7,513 1,758 9,271 4 Washington 6,720 1,291 8,011 5 New York 5,403 2,130 7,533 6 Ohio 4,110 2,903 7,013 7 Pennsylvania 4,592 2,239 6,831 8 Illinois 4,025 2,529 6,554 9 Michigan 3,383 2,704 6,087 10 Arizona 4,604 784 5,388

Robusto believes people are more open to paranormal experiences and becoming more open to the possibilities of the paranormal. He also understands it may be hard for some people to accept paranormal experiences due to their unexplainable nature. His message, just because people haven’t seen it, doesn’t mean it’s not there. Scientists couldn’t prove electrons existed either until they could.