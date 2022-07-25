LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-81 shut down for several hours in Lebanon County after “numerous multi-vehicle crashes” that involves 20 vehicles, including a passenger bus.

According to PennDOT, there were two accidents within a mile near mile marker 86.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Officials say a bus carrying 30 people rear-ended an Enterprise truck in one of the accidents.

The bus company, which is out of Ephrata, is sending another bus to assist those on the scene.





There are four to five tractor-trailers involved, including a FedEx truck. Viewer video appears to show an Amazon truck also involved and jackknifed tractor-trailers.

Officials say the road is estimated to remain closed until midnight. PennDOT is diverting traffic on 81 south at exit 90 to 443 and then back on at Grantville. Officials are also diverting 78 west at exit 8 to 22 and then back on to 81 at Grantville.

There is also significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane that is causing delays.

Officials have not released any details regarding potential injuries and say the timing of the road reopening will depend on if there are any injuries or spills.