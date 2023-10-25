(WTAJ) — Being a vampire can’t be very easy, always evading the sunlight and searching for blood and warm bodies — but some Pennsylvania cities could be favorable for the creatures of the night.

A study from Lawn Love takes a look at 500 best and worst U.S. cities to be a vampire in by looking at things like a population of warm bodies, blood banks, and even coffin suppliers and homes with basements.

New York takes the number one spot in 2023 with Chicago right behind.

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia ranks number 4 overall while Pittsburgh, which CBS said was number 2 in 2021, fell to number 14 this year.

The top ten are:

New York, NY Chicago, Ill. Columbus, Ohio Philadelphia, Pa. Los Angeles, Calif. Houston, Texas Portland, Org. Madison, Wisc. Seattle, Wash. Omaha, Neb.

As for the rest of the 500 cities named, Pennsylvania pops up with Erie at number 68, Bethlehem at 188, Scranton at 228, Reading at 261 and Allentown at 301.

For the full list of 500, and more on their methodology, you can click here.