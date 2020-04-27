Outbreak leads to fewer dead opossums, shower of squirrels

Sharon Wycoff, left, a volunteer at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center removes squirrels to move them to another part of the facility as Katherine Uhler, director of the center observes Friday at the center in Hamilton Township. Baby squirrels and rabbits are being rushed to the center in record numbers though, as stuck-at-home residents putter around their yards. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call via AP)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — You know who’s enjoying Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic? Opossums.

With more of us working from home, there are fewer cars on the road, so opossums — and other animals — aren’t getting run over as often on the Lehigh Valley’s highways.

“This time of year we’re usually flooded with calls to help opossums that get hit by cars with babies in their pouch,” said Katherine Uhler, director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township. “This year, not one.”

Baby squirrels and rabbits are being rushed to the center in record numbers though, as stuck-at-home residents putter around their yards and disturb bunny nests to plant victory gardens. Last week’s windstorms sent trees swaying, creating a shower of juvenile squirrels that residents scooped up and brought in. As of Thursday, volunteers at the nonprofit were caring for 90 of the bushy-tailed rodents, an 18% increase over this time last year.