Shopping cart found on top of Watkins Glen street sign

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department shared pictures on Facebook of a shopping cart that somehow ended up on top of a street sign downtown.

The cart was found on the corner of N. Franklin and Fourth Street on Wednesday morning.

Police aren’t sure how the cart ended up on top of the sign, but they’re asking that whoever did it should not attempt it again.

Watkins Glen Police say the cart will be removed by the village’s electric company.

“Happy Wednesday. Take a right at the shopping cart. Stay safe.”

