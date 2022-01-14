Small protest outside Moline elementary school greets 1st After School Satan Club

About a half dozen protestors lined the street across from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday afternoon, during the first planned meeting of the After School Satan Club.

Protestors across the street from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday (photo by Mike Colón).

Protestors against the new monthly meetings (organized by the nationwide Satanic Temple) carried signs and waved at cars that honked horns in support. Moline police had a squad car and community service officer at the scene when school got out for the day.

A protestor across the street from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday (photo by Mike Colón).

Local 4 was not allowed to film inside the school, so there was no way to ascertain how many students attended the new Satan Club. The pastor that organized the group told Local 4 that this was not a protest, but a way of making sure the word of God is heard.

He said that while the laws of the state might allow such a club to meet in the public school, the laws of God do not. He also said that if the club continues to meet once a month, they plan to be outside protesting again, to have their voices heard. The group left about 3:15 p.m.

The club was scheduled for 2:45-3:45 p.m. Thursday at Jane Addams Elementary, 3520 53rd St., Moline. Other meetings are planned for Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and May 12.