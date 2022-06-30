The ANNA Shelter is continuing to investigate a gruesome case of animal cruelty where nine dogs were shot, seven fatally, in Springboro.

On Tuesday, the ANNA Shelter was called out to a house in the 25000 block of Reeds Corner Road in Springboro. Nine German Shepherd’s were shot in the head area. Seven dogs are dead, and two are being treated for their injuries.

Ruth Thompson with the ANNA Shelter said that their humane officer is busy following up on leads and tips from the public.

It also looks like the two surviving dogs will make a full recovery.

“The two remaining dogs are safe, and we got an update just this morning from the surgeon. It’s going as well as they could hope, but certainly that dog is not out of the woods. But I do think we are going to have two survivors from this tragedy so that is exciting for us,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter Director.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Thompson added that no arrests have been made at this time in the investigation.