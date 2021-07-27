Watertown teen captures ‘shocking’ lightning strike in backyard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — These photos will have you guessing whether it’s night or day.

During a severe storm system that moved through the North Country on Monday night, a Watertown family captured a weather phenomenon steps from their house. Their reaction? “Good thing the dogs were not outside.”

Watertown Teen Allyson Wargo was sitting in her home when she decided to take a quick video of a “small thunderstorm” on her iPhone. However, at about 9 p.m., her backyard was quickly illuminated as if it were mid-morning.

As she was safely indoors, Allyson was in the right place, at the right time, as a fork of lightning touched down right before her eyes. Luckily, the video was still recording, and the images captured were “shocking.”

Photo: Allyson Wargo, Watertown, New York

“When she played back the video and slowed it down and paused, she realized she caught lightening landing in the back yard. Pretty awesome,” Allyson’s Father Joe Wargo said. “I wasn’t home at the time, but Ally texted me the photos to show me what I had missed. I couldn’t believe it!”

He added, “I was thankful The dogs were inside.”

Allyson also captured the additional images below.