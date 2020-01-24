Live Now
#WheeliePup rescued from car tire

Weird News
(CNN) – An adorable puppy that found itself in a jam not only got help, it also got itself a new nickname!

California firefighters had to rescue a puppy that got its head stuck in a spare tire.

Riverside County officials responded to the call to find the 3-month-old dog stuck.

They tried to use oil to lubricate its neck, but ultimately had to sedate the animal.

Firefighters were able to cut the wheel enough to safely remove the dog.

Animals service officials said the dog was resting and planned to reunite it with its owners.

They shared pics of the rescue on social media and even gave the pup a nickname: #wheeliepup

