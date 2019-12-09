December 9th is National Llama Day

(CNN) – It’s time for some baby llama drama; it’s National Llama Day on Monday.

It’s a day to appreciate this fuzzy animal that’s closely related to the alpaca — and can be trained as a therapy animal.

You can celebrate by renting a llama for your next event, such as a children’s birthday party.

Yep, there are plenty of companies out there that let you rent one for a day.

Or — you could go to a petting zoo that has llamas.

You can post your photos with alpacas to the social media hashtag “National llama day.”

Some fun llama facts:

They can live as long as 30 years.

They make great guards because they charge at coyotes or dogs — and often make high-pitched screams at intruders.

And there are more than 150-thousand llamas in the U-S.