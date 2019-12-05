Electric eel sparks up the holiday season

An electric eel took part in a special tree lighting ceremony at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga on Monday.

The eel, named Miguel Wattson, provides the spark to light up his own Christmas tree.

According to the aquarium, when Miguel discharges electricity, sensors in the water deliver that charge to speakers.

Those speakers then convert the electrical discharge into sound and festive lights.

They call it “shocking around the Christmas tree.”

Electric eels aren’t actually eels at all, they’re a type of freshwater fish.