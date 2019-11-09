Florida man has surgery to remove screwdriver from rectum

*Warning: This story contains graphic details*

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A 46-year-old man was admitted into a Florida hospital for surgery to remove a full screwdriver from his rectum.

According to the report, the man, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, entered the operation room in septic shock, complaining of week-long abdominal and pelvic pain.

Doctors performed a CT scan of the man’s abdominal area and found what appeared to be a screwdriver. The tool appeared to have pierced part of his large intestine.

Doctors originally attempted to remove the screwdriver without surgery, but were unsuccessful due to large amounts of blood and hard feces.

The doctors then turned to surgery to remove the foreign object. After opening the man up, they noticed the screwdriver had pierced through the large intestine and dug itself into the buttock muscle.

Surgeons drained right buttock abscess and performed a colostomy to redirect waste into a bag outside his body.

The screwdriver was successfully removed and the patient was found to be doing well during his two-week follow-up.

The surgery details were posted in Annals of Medicine & Surgery to stress the importance for surgeons to maintain high suspicion when encountering psychiatric patients with lower stomach or rectal pain.

Additional X-Ray photos are included in the video player above.

