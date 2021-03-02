Iowa Pizzera creates ‘Fruit Loops’ pizza, no we’re not joking

DES MOINES, IA (WETM)- A new pizza in Des Moines, Iowa is causing curious delight and gasps of horror at the same time.

Fong’s Pizza has created a breakfast pizza topped with Fruit Loops. They call it “Loopy Fruits.”

General Manager Ron Livingston said it’s already causing quite a stir.

“People want to try it. Some people hate it and some people are declaring war in the name of Italy on it,” Livingston said. “But it’s definitely a pizza that makes people talk.”

The “Loopy Fruits” is topped with mozzarella, Fruit Loops and drizzled with Greek yogurt and condensed milk. It comes with a sour cream and cream cheese sauce.