Tuesday, Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day

(CNN) – Usually it’s a bad thing to be called squirrelly, but on Tuesday, it’s a good thing. That’s because it’s National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

They’re wonderful creatures: they can even water-ski.

A wildlife rehabilitator with the Western North Carolina Nature Center created the day.

You can celebrate by putting some food out for squirrels in your neighborhood, or learning more about the animal.

To get you started, here are some fun facts: There are more than 200 species of squirrels, and they fall within three types: ground, tree, and flying squirrels.

If you catch any squirrels on camera, you can post to the social media hashtag “squirrel appreciation day.”