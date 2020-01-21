Breaking News
Police identify victim of fatal Elmira Heights crash
1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo outlines the FY 2021 NYS Budget Senate Trial

Tuesday, Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day

Weird

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Usually it’s a bad thing to be called squirrelly, but on Tuesday, it’s a good thing. That’s because it’s National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

They’re wonderful creatures: they can even water-ski.

A wildlife rehabilitator with the Western North Carolina Nature Center created the day.

You can celebrate by putting some food out for squirrels in your neighborhood, or learning more about the animal.

To get you started, here are some fun facts: There are more than 200 species of squirrels, and they fall within three types: ground, tree, and flying squirrels.

If you catch any squirrels on camera, you can post to the social media hashtag “squirrel appreciation day.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now