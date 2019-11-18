Woman caught with 9 pounds of marijuana inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA (WJW) – A woman was arrested in Argentina after border officers say she had a fake baby bump filled with 9 pounds of pot.

The woman was searched after a man she was traveling with from Chile into Argentina was caught with marijuana in his bag.

Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich tweeted photos of the arrest and wrote, ‘She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it form Mendoza to Santa Cruz.’

Bullrich says the pair was arrested.