(WETM)–WellNow, the operator of several “Urgent Care”, or walk-in”, clinics in the Twin Tiers is no longer accepting Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance plans. This move affects thousands of people across the Twin Tiers, many of whom are government-sector employees.

Excellus states, in an email to 18 News, “Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has made every effort to engage in good faith contract discussions with WellNow Urgent Care so (it) would remain in our network in 2024. WellNow, however, has declined our latest offer, which included an increase in reimbursement. WellNow will be removed from our provider network effective Jan. 1, 2024. While we are disappointed by (its) decision, we’re prepared to help our members find the care they need.

Excellus also says WellNow didn’t announce that such a move was possible until late last year.

Neither side is saying, at this time, if future negotiations are possible or if this split is permanent.

People who have the affected insurance plans can still get care at WellCare, but they may have a to pay a higher fee than those with accepted plans. That’s because most health insurance providers have “in network” physicians and clinics where they have negotiated rates for insurance reimbursement. “Out of network” physicians and clinics can still accept most insurance plans, but patients will pay a higher cost.

Consumer note: when asking a provider about accepting certain types of health insurance, “am I in-network” is a good question to ask. If patients ask “do you take my insurance”, the answer might be “yes” but if you are not “in-network” you’ll pay more.