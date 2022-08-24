WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce is holding a rather “different” fundraiser at the Tyoga Golf Course in Wellsboro this September.

Julie Henry, the executive director explained the how the fundraiser will work.

“We’ll take golf balls and drop them from a helicopter over the 18th hole, and the ball closest to the pin wins $5,000 second closest is $1,000, third closest is $500. And if you’re the farthest away, you get 250.” Said Henry.

She got the idea while attending another conference and decided to try it out in her neck of the woods. The fundraiser involves selling golf balls for $100 per ball. The funds raised will go to the Wellsboro Foundation, a 501-C3 non-profit organization.

There will be more to the event other than helicopters and golf balls.



“There’s other events that afternoon there will be live music outside on the patio. There will be putting contest is a family friendly event we invite everybody to come out bring your kids and enjoy the afternoon” adds Henry.



The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 10th. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce or at the Tyoga Golf Course until 5PM on the day of the event.