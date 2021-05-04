Wellsboro Growers Market season kicking off

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The time has come. The Wellsboro Growers Market will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library. Customers are encouraged to wear face masks, maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others, and have a grand time.

On the list of vendors are Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows, Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303 and Linda Sweely of New View Farm set to attend The Wellsboro Growers Market on May 20.

“I have a new pound cake that is really cool. I don’t have a name for it yet but I hope to by May 20,” said Siegrist who is known as the pound cake lady.

You can expect Sweely to bring her artisan bread, herb focaccia, bagels – plain, cinnamon raisin and everything – and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish, and sprouts.

The event consists of Growers, bakers, candy makers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, musicians, and others who would like to partake in Wellsboro’s signature Growers Market event on May 20.

“Our Growers Market is usually a rain or shine event,” Putnam said “Now, when there are rain showers, we stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market is canceled.

The market will be held every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through October 14, weather permitting. For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.