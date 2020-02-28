Wellsboro once again in the running for America’s Main Street

CREDIT: WELLSBORO GAZETTE

WELLSBORO, Pa (WETM-TV)- The borough in Wellsboro is once again in the running for America’s Main Street.

Julie VanNess, director of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, made the announcement during the monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The online contest, organized by Independent We Stand, an organization that supports independently owned businesses by educating communities about the many benefits of “buying local.”

The contest, found at www.mainstreetcontest.com, is accepting nominations from Feb. 24 through April 19. Wellsboro has already been nominated and accepted, along with 20 other communities, as of Feb. 26.

The goal of the America’s Main Streets contest is to promote the importance and economic benefits of Main Streets and the small businesses that help them thrive.

“It’s good publicity and some cash prizes are involved,” VanNess said.

Contest judging will be by a combination of public voting and a panel of judges. People can vote online up to 25 times per 24 hours from each IP address.

Nominations close one second before midnight, April 19. The 25 communities receiving the most votes will advance to the quarter-final round, which runs from 10 a.m. April 27 to 11:59.59 May 24.

The top 10 vote-getting communities from that round advance to the semi-final round, where the panel of judges will make the final decision.

The grand prize winner will receive a $25,000 check; a $1,000 STIHL equipment certificate; Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree; PPG Paints $500 shopping spree; $500 Nationwide Marketing Group shopping spree; free one-day downtown assessment from Flip this Town, a plaque and recognition on Independent We Stand social media channels and public relations outreach. The estimated total retail value is $27,500.

The other 24 quarterfinalists will each receive an Independent We Stand premium membership.