WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM) – Santa invites everyone to join him for the 2022 Santa Claus Magical Lights Parade.

“Our parade this year will be close to an hour. We do have a mass of extra performers, a marching band, the Grinch, and other characters that will be walking,” said Santa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are asking the Wellsboro Community for their help with candy donations as they make a pre-Christmas tour with sparkling lights, music, caroling, and candy.

“We will have buffers walking through the edges of the parade handing out candy.”

The Santa Claus Magical Lights Parade will take place on Main Street on Sunday, December 11th at 5:00 P.M. To donate candy, contact the Santa Wellsboro Facebook page.