Werdenberg Building added to National Register

UPDATE: 18 News was joined in studio Friday morning by Seth Adams, owner of the building who talked about the process of getting the building added to the National Register and his journey to acquiring the building.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Werdenberg buildings bronze plaque located at 200 W, Water Street, in the 2nd district will be added the National Register.

Seth Adams and Susi Brady of Envision Elmira are inviting the community out Friday, October 18th at noon for the historic ribbon cutting.

Councilman Brent Stermer will be in attendance as well as Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell who will be giving a Mayoral Proclamation for the 18th of October to be Envision Elmira/Historic Werdenberg Building Day in Elmira, New York .

