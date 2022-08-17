WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The West Elmira Fire Department is gearing up to celebrate 50 years of service to the community. The community is grateful for the hardworking men and women who serve the community.

Fire Chief Von Hagen has been serving with the department almost since its founding, 42 years! His favorite part of the job is when local students come to visit the firehouse and learn about the hard work the fire department does.

Von Hagen said “To educate your children on fire safety and just seeing their faces light up when you actually see em’ get it.”.

The Fire Department will be holding a free celebration that’s open to the public and will occur this Saturday, August 20 at 5PM at the Fire Department.