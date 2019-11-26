West Elmira Fire Department offers Christmas Trees this Holiday season

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – The West Elmira Fire department might have your Christmas Tree! This year, they are selling Christmas trees starting this Saturday at noon.

This holiday fundraiser is for the volunteer fire department and it is their largest fundraiser this year. All of the proceeds will directly benefit the fire department.

This fundraiser has been taking place for almost fifty years now and West Elmira Volunteer

Fire Department Chef, John Vongagn says “We are decorating the shrubs around the firehouse and the firehouse itself. We will have lighting around when you come in the evening time. The area of where we hold the Christmas sales will be lit so you can look at the Christmas trees we have to offer here.”

You can pick up your tree on weeknights from 4 PM – 8 PM and weekends from 8 AM – 8 PM.