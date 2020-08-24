West Elmira Police continue search for overnight vandals

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are searching for an individual(s) that have been vandalizing property in the city.

The West Elmira Police Department is searching for people that have allegedly vandalized someone’s car.

According to police, the vandalism occurred early Saturday morning, between 12:30 and 1:30 am

Through the help of some home security camera footage, it has allowed police to have a close lead on the suspect(s) involved.

West Elmira Police told 18News they are looking for a black vehicle possibly, a Dodge Charger with tinted windows. The charger was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are asking any residents that live in the area of — W. Water St, Ohio Ave, York Ave, and Wall St near W. Gray St and have security footage to call the station at (607) 735-8600 and ask for the on-duty officer.