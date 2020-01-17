WETM is changing frequencies

WETM-18 is changing frequencies due to an FCC spectrum auction. WETM will still be on channel 18, however, if you watch WETM-18 over the air using an antenna you’ll need to rescan your TV. This change will take effect today, January 17, 2020, at 12:35 PM. If you receive WETM-18 by a cable or satellite provider, they will take care of the rescan for you.

In the United States, every business or individual who wants to broadcast using radio waves must acquire a license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC allocates different frequency ranges for the different types of radio technology (AM/FM Radio, cellular phones, TV and other radio wave-based communications). The FCC has conducted auctions for licenses for electromagnetic spectrum since 1994.

If you are rescanning your TV on your own. Here are the steps to follow to rescan your TV.

From your TV menu select scan or auto-tune. This is the same as when you initially set-up your TV.

If you can’t find your menu – try hitting the setup or menu button on your remote.

For more information on TV Rescans, you can visit the FCC’s website HERE