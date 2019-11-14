Guthrie to offer special glucose monitoring device for diabetic patients

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- November is Diabetes Awareness month and Guthrie is now offering groundbreaking technology to its patients living with the disease.

Deb Janowski is a local business owner of Nel’s Tractor.

Janowski’s busy life came to a halt when she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar.

“I did shots, finger pricks, all of that,” said Deb.

“I think it’s really important to be your own advocate, and do some searching on your own and just do what’s best for you,” she continued.

Deb took things into her hands and began looking for other options. She found out about at a new device that would make her diabetes more manageable.

That’s when Deb found Dr. Mols, the first certified provider in the region able to perform the implantation of a special glucose monitoring device for diabetic patients. The monitor is good for 90 days compared to similar devices with a much shorter lifespan and allows diabetic patients the freedom of not having to rely on the traditional finger prick multiple times a day.

Dr. Barbara Mols-Kowalczewski, Guthrie MD, says “If the person can have a rewarding, happy life, I’m all for it.”

The monitor, a first of its kind, not only allows for more freedom and flexibility for the patients who use it, but it also allows them to more strategically use their insulin which has become very expensive as lawmakers continue to push for a cap on the monthly cost to users.

Less time spent managing her diabetes, means Deb can get back to what matters most.

“For me, I want to be in control of that. I don’t want the diabetes to control me,” said Deb.