Loses the weight and gains a new life part 2

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM)- Last year Bobbi Stockholm went through a major transformation. She had Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass helping her to lose one-hundred-and-thirty-two pounds and counting. Now she uses her experience to help others.

“So the way that I was able to help people is that I am very relatable, I know exactly what they are going through, I’ve been there, I know what it feels to have a smaller stomach, I know what is to lay in a hospital bed after surgery,” said Stockholm.

Stockholm is a Metabolic and Bariatric Coordinator with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, she is a Registered Nurse and a Certified Bariatric Nurse. She uses her own life experience to help others through their transformation.

“When I go see them in the hospital after surgery they are always really relieved to see me and they just kind of relax and they are like, is this normal? A lot of people they want to know is this normal what I am feeling, and I can one-hundred-percent like confidently say, yes, this is normal because I felt the exact same thing,” Stockholm explained.

Another way that Stockholm gives back is by participating in a support group. Sometimes she leads that group but when she isn’t she still attends knowing that the people who attended have better longterm results.

“I love support group, I love running the support group as much as I like attending, If it’s not my turn running the group I usually go participate just as a support member because, statistically people who attend support group tend to lose more weight and they tend to keep it off longer, so I think it’s really important I think that’s a really important part of my journey is to help others along the way and to keep myself accountable as well,” said Stockholm.

In a recent group meeting, she shared her personal experience to help others communicate their feelings.

“Last time we had support group we talked about things that surprised us after surgery so maybe challenges that you didn’t expect or even some wows, yeah, wows and challenges, so I had mentioned one thing that I found challenging after surgery that I never thought was going to be hard was shopping for clothes and the way I see my body,” Stockholm shared.

“So when people look at me they see my new smaller frame but I still see my large frame, my brain hasn’t had time to catch up. So when I go to the clothing store I find myself wanting to go up to the plus-size section when really I’m only wearing a medium now, so, like, it’s really a hard transition. So sometimes I get frustrated when I’m in the store because I used to just have a small little area that I could shop in with a few things and now I have like, so much to choose from,” said Stockholm.

The changes in her life were both harder and easier than she expected. But keeping in mind the “why” she does this is what keeps her on track to maintain the positive impact. She advises, that your ‘why’ must be stronger than your ‘why not’ because temptation will creep in and you must keep your eye on the prize.