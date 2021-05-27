Mental Health Matters: An 18 News Special Report

(WETM) – As we near the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, we here at 18 News want to shed some light on mental health and how it affects us all. Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to stay connected as a community.

18 News spoke with medical, social, and political leaders from across the Twin Tiers about what mental health means to them, the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to find help.

Feeling meh or blah? You may be experiencing “languishing”

If you or someone you love are having thoughts of suicide, help is out there. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or the Chemung County Crisis Program at 607-442-6900. You matter, and your life matters.