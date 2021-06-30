NY’s new surrogacy laws and the impact on same-sex couples

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State recently legalized gestational surrogacy. The new statute, known as the Child-Parent Security Act, took effect on February 15, 2021.

The law allows compensated gestational surrogacy for the first time in the State of New York. Previously, couples had to go outside the state. It also repeals New York State’s existing statute that declares compensated surrogacy contracts void and unenforceable. Also, under the new law, courts will grant pre-birth parentage orders.

18 News spoke with Arthur D. Ettinger, a family law attorney, and podcaster. Ettinger is currently working on a matter now for a same-sex couple using a sperm donor. He’s well versed in the new law and its impact on LGBTQ parents.