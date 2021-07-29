We’re Open: Growing your business, interview with Rugglion founder

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Some local businesses became victims of the COVID-19 shutdown, closing up shop for good. Yet, others are still struggling to survive.

There are some ways to survive and help your business grow strong. We spoke with Joseph Ruggiero, founder of Rugglion Digital Marketing, on some easy ways you can get started.

“If you want a true emotional attachment with customers, as a business, you must create that brand recognition.” Joseph Ruggiero

Executive Director, Rugglion Digital Marketing

Ruggiero shares vital advice for small businesses owners when it comes to getting your name out there. You can watch that here in our 18 News digital extra.